iPhone gets Web Gallery upgrade

Apple iPhone owners now have an extra option for using their phone's photobook. The option 'Send to Web Gallery' has suddenly appeared as a photo option in the iPhone's menu system, according to reports.

The additional photo option has popped up on handsets updated with iPhone version 1.0.1 - the first software update - released last week . TUAW (The Unofficial Apple Weblog) reports that the option appeared without any syncing or connection. It suggests that the iPhone 1.0.1 update had a delayed implementation timed to coincide with Apple's new product launch yesterday.

TUAW reports that to get this option to work, iPhone owners need to have a .Mac account set up on their iPhone. Initial attempts to send a photo to a gallery result in a prompt to configure .Mac - an option that is not currently available on the .Mac homepage.

The .Mac Web Gallery is one of the new services offered in the iLife '08 upgrade announced yesterday by Apple.