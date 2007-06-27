Sagem launches stylish my850v flip-phone

The Sagem my850v is a 3G flip phone that will be sold via Vodafone in the UK

Sagem today launched the Sagem my850v, a compact 3G flip-top phone that will be available on Vodafone.

The Sagem my850v is a stylishly built clamshell handset, featuring a 2-megapixel camera, an MP3 player, as well as supporting Vodafone's 3G services, including its streamed live mobile TV service. The Sagem my850v is available in a shiny blue finish, with a mirrored front display which provides, track info for music currently being played on the phone, plus messaging and caller info.

The flip-top phone is 3G and EDGE tri-band handset. It has Bluetooth connectivity and has 16MB of internal memory that can be extended with a MicroSD card.

The Sagem my850v will be available on a free upgrade Vodafone contract from July 2007.