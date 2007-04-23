Microsoft man attacks Apple iPhone

The Apple iPhone is a closed device and will be no good for business users. That's what Chris Sorenson, a senior executive at Microsoft , said during a trip to Australia. He made the claims based on the fact that the iPhone is not compatible with Microsoft Office .

"It's a great music phone, and I'm sure it will be fantastic and have an interesting user interface," he began.

"However, it's a closed device that you cannot install applications on, and there's no support for Office documents. If you're an enterprise and want to roll out a line of business applications, it's just not an option. Even using it as a heavy messaging device will be a challenge," he went on.

Back in January, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer set upon the Apple iPhone on live US TV.

He balked when asked what his reaction was to Apple's announcement, saying: "Five hundred dollars?! Fully Subsidised? With a plan? I said that is the most expensive phone in the world!"

He went on to say the iPhone would not succeed in business, and also stated that the lack of a physical keyboard would make it a bad choice for email.

Features

The iPhone features a revolutionary new touchscreen interface that Apple is calling 'multi-touch'. There is no keyboard or stylus, just a single Home key. To access the phone's features you simply move your fingers across the screen or touch the virtual buttons. And it all works using Mac OS X .

The phone also includes an 8GB hard disk drive, headphone jack, a 2-megapixel camera and three sensors. There's an ambient light sensor that dims the screen to save battery power; an accelerometer that enables the display to automatically switch between landscape and portrait mode; and a proximity sensor that automatically shuts down the display when you hold the phone to your ear.