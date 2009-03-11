Paid for Android Apps coming tomorrow

T-Mobile has let slip that paid-for applications will be debuting on the Android Market tomorrow.

Speaking at an Android developers forum in London, Regan Whitehead from T-Mobile confirmed that paid-for apps will be coming very shortly.

"From tomorrow, UK customers will have paid apps on the phone, and there'll be a wide selection of paid apps on the market," says Whitehead, according to Pocketgamer.

Although Google refused to confirm the news, a spokesperson said that there will be no mandatory price points, although there may be an upper limit on the price developers can set, likely to eliminate the likes of the 'I Am Rich' application on the iPhone which costs $1,000.

The spokesperson also pointed out that developers will be getting 70 per cent of the revenue, with the mobile operator, in this case T-Mobile, getting the remaining 30 per cent.

Mo' money, mo' money

The addition of paid-for applications will significantly boost the profile of the Android Market, as the big names wanting to make some cash from their offerings are now much more likely to get on board.

T-Mobile's Richard Warmsley, Head of Internet and Entertainment, also confirmed that not only is the company now promoting Guitar Hero: World Tour for the G1, but that T-Mobile will launch tablet and UMPC-style devices in the future.

This is due to the emergence of different sized devices on the marketplace, meaning T-Mobile will be looking to get involved with this segment, likely with Android-based machines.

Via Pocketgamer