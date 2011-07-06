Orange launches Barcelona and Stockholm budget Androids

Orange has officially launched its latest branded Android handsets in the form of the Orange Barcelona and the Orange Stockholm.

They follow in the globe-trotting footsteps of the super successful Orange San Francisco which was the toast of budget Android handsets last year.

The Barcelona, which has been up on Orange's shop for a while, comes with a capacitive touchscreen with Orange's bespoke gesture interface, a physical QWERTY keyboard and a 3.2MP camera. Unfortunately it doesn't come with Gingerbread (Android 2.3), opting instead for the lower-spec Froyo (Android 2.2).

Other Spanish-flavoured goodies include HD Voice, Orange Signal Boost, push email and a very attractive price tag of £100 on pay as you go and £10 per month on contract - that's actually lower than the network had originally advised.

It's like a tour of Europe

Meanwhile the capital city of Sweden lends its name to the Stockholm, a lower-priced handset with a 3.2MP camera, 2.8-inch QVGA touchscreen, MP3 player and FM radio.

The Stockholm comes in at £80 on pay as you go, but you'll have to top up £10 of credit when you buy it too. There doesn't seem to be a contract option, so no chance of developing Stockholm Syndrome as you're held hostage by the network for two years… Anyone? No?

Oh whatever. Both handsets are available from Orange with a UK release date of today.