O2 Ice Black offers 3G bargain

Mobile users after a 3G bargain can now pick up O2 's own-brand Ice cameraphone in a limited edition black version for under £60 on pre-pay.

One of the cheapest 3G pay-as-you-go models around, the O2 Ice Black offers a built in 1.3-megapixel camera, onboard MP3 player and expandable MicroSD card memory to supplement its 32MB internal storage. Bluetooth connectivity is included too.

The O2 Ice Black - or the original white version - can be picked up in O2 stores in the UK at £59.99 in a Pay & Go package.