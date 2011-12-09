Nokia N8 to get Symbian Belle update in early 2012

The aging Nokia N8 is to take a draught from the well of eternal youth in early 2012 with a software update to Symbian Belle.

Nokia has revealed that the N8, Nokia C7 and Nokia E6 will all get the software in January, bringing them in line with newer Symbian handsets like the Nokia 700.

The Finns may be all about Microsoft's Windows Phone OS these days, but Nokia is still keen to keep its current Symbian customers sweet.

The company's official statement reads: "Nokia Belle is the latest Symbian software release with all-new user interface, improved user experience, and dozens of improved and new features.

"We have already shipped Nokia 603, 700 and 701 with Belle software this year, and have received great feedback on the new user experience.

"We will make Nokia Belle available to consumers globally by rolling out the Belle software for the existing Nokia range of smartphones such as N8, E7, X7, C6-01, C7, Oro, E6, and Nokia 500 early 2012."

