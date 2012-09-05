Nokia Lumia 820 gets official reveal

Second in the line-up, just as pretty

Alongside the flagship Nokia Lumia 920, the Finns have unveiled a lower-spec handset in the form of the Nokia Lumia 820.

Running the new Windows Phone 8 OS, the handset comes with a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor and a 4.3-inch screen.

It's the same polycarbonate body with ceramic highlights found on the 920 with a removable back cover to boot.

No Pureview

Although it doesn't feature the PureView tech of its larger, more impressive (and probably more expensive) sibling the Lumia 920, the Nokia Lumia 820's camera comes with 8MP Carl Zeiss optics.

Also on board are NFC connectivity and location services like the AR-friendly City Lens.

The handset is rocking a 1650mAh battery and microSD storage, and will be available in an exciting array of colours - red, white, blue, purple, grey, white and yellow.

You'll be able to upgrade to a wireless charging shell if you want to, although you'll have to buy that separately.

Stay tuned for the TechRadar hands on Nokia Lumia 820 review, coming shortly.