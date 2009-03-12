Microsoft gives details of its App store plans

WinMo - appy and it knows it

Microsoft has talked further about its plans for Applications for mobile phones – with Andy Lees explaining more about plans for Windows Marketplace for Mobiles.

The Redmond giant is fighting hard in the mobile market – unveiling Windows Mobile 6.5 and moving towards the next major upgrade – Windows Mobile 7.

However, with the likes of Apple, BlackBerry maker RIM, and Android all pushing third party applications, Microsoft is keen to make an impact in the mobile app market.

Levaraging old relationships



"Microsoft's decades-long relationship with developers has led to some of the most exciting innovations the industry has seen," said Andy Lees, Microsoft's senior vice president of mobile communications

"We will continue our successful collaboration with developers through Windows Marketplace for Mobile, which will provide a broad reach to customers."

The details of that look very similar in approach to Apple's iTunes App Store, Microsoft will allow developers set the fee but will get 30 per cent of all revenue.

Developers will pay a fee of $99 which will alow them to submit 5 apps, and Microsoft will vet and certify all applications before they are allowed onto marketplace.

More details will be released for developers in the coming months.

Via VNUNet