Microsoft finally outs Communicator for Nokia phones

Microsoft has announced that its Communicator Mobile for Nokia devices has finally gone live.

The new service will enable E-Series Nokia phones to easily communicate with other members of their Exchange network using the same program.

Communicator Mobile allows people to see their colleagues' availability, and click to communicate with them using a variety of options including IM, email, text or a phone call.

Chat any way you like

The names and status of colleagues are shown in the devices' contacts menu, so users can update their own presence, start and join IM conversations, and call directly from the contact card.

This is the first part of the alliance between Nokia and Microsoft, which was announced last August.

The deal will eventually see a suite of Microsoft products on the Nokia E-Series phones, enabling Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and OneNote on the go.