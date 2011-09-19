LG Optimus Q2 QWERTY slider unveiled

LG has shown off its latest Android and Tegra toting handset, the LG Optimus Q2.

Packing a decent number of stats, the Optimus Q2 is one of the first smartphones to be given a new dual-core 1.2GHz Tegra 2 chip – an update to the processor found in the LG Optimus 2x.

Like the Optimus 2X, the phone has also been given a 4-inch screen which is an IPS-based LCD. Unlike the 2X, however, this handset packs a flip out QWERTY keyboard.

Life's good

When it comes to size, the LG Optimus Q2 is a mere 12.3mm and weighs around 147g. It also comes with Wi-Fi Direct support, a 5MP rear camera and a VGA front-facing camera and runs on Android 2.3.

There's no LG Optimus Q2 UK release date, but the phone is coming out in South Korea next week.

Given that the original LG Optimus Q didn't actually reach UK shores, however, this may be one phone we will have to admire from afar.