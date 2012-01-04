LG Optimus 2 budget phone announced

Reflection not included - unless you have your own shiny surface

LG has proven to the world that Android doesn't necessarily mean high-end smartphone, with the launch of the LG Optimus 2.

This budget-friendly phone looks to keep things simple, with less of a focus on power and all-round sleekness and more of a push on plain-old functionality.

What you do get in terms of specs is a 3.2-inch capacitive screen, Android 2.3 (Gingerbread to those who only think about food) and a 3.2MP camera that can also shoot video.

Oh, and a 1,500 mAh battery which has 5 hours' talk time worth of juice.

Feature focus

Other features include Swype for those who just can't stop caressing their handset's screen, Bluetooth and GPS.

If you do decide on the LG Optimus 2 then you better consider getting yourself a microSD card as the internal memory on the handset is a mere 179MB. You do ger a 2GB card included, though, but if you are using the Optimus 2 extensively for media then you may want to upgrade.

An LG Optimus 2 UK release date has yet to be announced but as it is currently enjoying availability in the US, expect it to arrive soon with wallet-friendly pricing to boot.