LG G2 battery confusion and colour options

What's that? More LG G2 leaks? Oh go on then.

Today sees a couple more snippets of information surrounding LG's next flagship smartphone surfacing, with various colour options revealed and yet another battery size to throw in the mix.

First up are two images posted on Twitter by blogger Sonny Dickson, apparently showing the LG G2 in a number of hues.

We're not totally convinced by these leaks as the coloured rear of the handset looks pretty shiny and rather plastic - we wouldn't be surprised if these were actually clip on cases.

The colours in question are blue, pink, red and grey - but none of them are particularly attractive.

Baffling battery

They are not the only images doing the rounds however, with Korean site Ruliweb also posting pictures claiming to show the LG G2, including the battery hidden under the rear cover.

Previous reports have been conflicting when it comes to the G2's battery, with one pegging it at 3000mAh, while another suggested a smaller 2540mAh offering.

Things aren't becoming any clearer either, with the latest leak now apparently showing a 2610mAh battery housed inside the G2.

What we do know is that the LG G2 will be officially unveiled on August 7 in New York, and TechRadar will be in attendance to bring you all the information live.

Via PhoneArena and BGR