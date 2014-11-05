Lenovo's S90 Sisley has a strange resemblance to the iPhone 6

The Lenovo Sisley S90 is a China exclusive for now

Apple's been at the top of the smartphone game for years, and it's had no shortage of imitators.

But the new Lenovo S90 Sisley's iPhone 6 imitation is particularly blatant, especially for a new phone from a major device maker, as Gizmobic points out.

The Sisley has a 720p 5-inch display, a quad-core Snapdragon chip, 1GB of memory, 13- and 8-megapixel cameras, and Android 4.4 KitKat.

But its similarities to the new iPhone - both physical and presentational - are too many to ignore.

Yeah, that's not subtle at all (credit: Gizmobic)

Very sincere flattery

Like the iPhone 6, Lenovo's S90 Sisley has a brushed metal look and white plastic accents, in addition to other similarities.

Lenovo is even copying Apple's visual language for official device marketing shots, as you can see above.

The Lenovo S90 Sisley sells for around $330 (about £205, AU$385), and for now it's exclusive to China. Considering how blatant Lenovo's intent with this one is, that likely won't change any time soon.

Via Android Authority