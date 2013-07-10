Reading on BlackBerry 10 gets easier with new Kobo app

Making notes on the Q10 might prove to be easier than reading on it...

Kobo has given BlackBerry 10 a vote in confidence, launching its ebook reading app for the struggling platform.

The Kobo ereading app can be downloaded by BlackBerry Z10 and Q10 users for free through BlackBerry World.

BlackBerry 10 users who download the app will receive Neil Gaiman's A Calendar Of Tales for free and Forbes.com blogger Jessica Hagy's How to be Interesting After you Graduate exclusively.

Kobo is also available on iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, and includes Reading Life, which tracks your reading habits over time. The app also has a customisable display, more than 3.5 million books in its catalogue and is able to synchronise between devices.

More Blips!

Here are some more blips to get you up and over hump day!