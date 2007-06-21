Jabra unveils super-slim Bluetooth car-kit

Portable Bluetooth mobile phone car-kits are getting slimmer and smarter, with the latest Jabra SP5050 designed to be useful and eye-catching in the car, office or home.

The Jabra SP5050 is a small Bluetooth car-kit that can clip to a vehicle's sun visor, providing handsfree mobile calling with any Bluetooth-enabled phone. It uses a simple auto-pairing mechanism for easy initial set up. And it has active noise cancellation to cut out background noise and boost sound quality.

A night mode, dimming the SP505's LED lights, is included for added in-car safety. And an auto-off features saves power consumption.

As well as in-car use, the Jabra SP5050 can be used equally as well for handsfree mobile communication in the office or at home. The unit weighs 75g, and delivers a standby time of up to 200 hours or 12 hours talktime.

The Jabra SP5050 is available in the next few weeks and is priced at £50.