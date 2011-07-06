iPhone 5: thinner, faster, stronger, trickier to build?

As the suspected iPhone 5 launch date of September draws ever closer, the rumours are flying thick and fast about what we should expect; the latest pegging it as thinner, lighter and more difficult to assemble than the iPhone 4.

The first tips come courtesy of the WSJ, which offers the groundbreaking suggestion that the new iPhone will be thinner and lighter, and come with an 8MP camera.

It's not the first time we've heard talk of an 8MP camera on the next iPhone – a recent analyst note and sources cited just before WWDC also tipped the same.

Fantastic Mr Foxconn

Meanwhile, over at Apple's assembly plant, Hon Hai, they're having a bit of trouble putting the darn thing together, with a source complaining that it is "complicated and difficult to assemble".

This fiddly process could mean that shipments of the iPhone 5 could be delayed, leading to possible stock shortages.

WSJ's Foxconn source added that, "Apple's sales estimates of the new iPhone is quite aggressive. It told us to prepare to help the company meet its goal of 25 million units by the end of the year."

The source also went on to add that "we were told to ship the components to assembler Hon Hai in August" – suggesting that the September release date that's been put forward by many is just about spot on.

Via WSJ