Nokia brings Web 2.0 to its handsets

Nokia has created a platform that will bring Web 2.0 features to mobile phones. The handset manufacturer's WidSets platform is supported by Java-enabled devices and works with all handsets regardless of manufacturer.

"People today expect immediate access to information," said Dieter May, vice president and head of Nokia's Emerging Business Unit.

"We wanted to make it easy for everybody, from an individual blogger to a web services provider, to automatically have mobile access to website content. WidSets will also be attractive to new users who are not so familiar with Web 2.0."

The platform allows users to build their own personal library, choosing Web 2.0 content such as RSS feeds, blog posts and material from photo uploading sites that is viewable on any new Java-enabled mobile. Users can also make use of templates to include their own websites or blogs, either for their own use or for others to see.

The community signed up to the WidSets Library can widen the material included by suggesting new content.

Getting signed up for WidSets is free and the platform is optimised for as little data consumption as possible.

"We wanted WidSets to be fun to use, so we based the user interface on great looking and dynamic mini-applications called widgets that automatically receive updates from websites that people normally visit several times a day," said May.

"Whenever the information on a community, blog or news service is updated, the widget notifies the user so that the information can be viewed right away, regardless of where the user is located.

"And if users can't find their favourite internet service on WidSets, they can easily create and publish widgets themselves and share the content with others." Anna Lagerkvist