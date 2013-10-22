Instagram is coming to Windows Phone 8, Vine swinging in too

What every photo taken with a 20MP camera needs is a cheesy vintage filter slapped over it.

So good news for phone photographers: at its Lumia 1520 launch event, Nokia announced that Instagram will launch on Windows Phone 8 "in the coming weeks".

Twitter's six-second video app Vine is also coming to Microsoft's OS in the next few days.

Update: Looks like Flipboard is on its way to Windows 8 too, given that it was demoed when Nokia announced the 2520 tablet.

Read more about the six-inch Lumia 1520 here

