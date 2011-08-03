Instagram hits 150m photo uploads

iPhone photo-sharing app Instagram has announced it has hit 150m uploads since its launch just nine months ago.

The free app, which is famous for the hipster-friendly retro filers it adds to your iPhone snaps, has now gained a whopping user base of seven million, the company announced today.

That 150m equates to 15 uploads from the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch every second.

Understatement

"To say that we're excited and humbled by the initial success of Instagram would be an understatement," co-founder and CEO Kevin Systrom told the LA Times.

The company said in a blog post on the official website: "There are Instagram photos from major events like the World Series and the Grammys, and some Instagram photos have even made the national news.

"Artists and celebrities have begun to give fans a unique look into their lives through photos, while brands like Burberry have started to realize the power of communicating with their followers through images."

Systrom also added that 80 per cent of all photos uploaded to the service have filters applied to them.

TechCrunch points out that it took Flickr two years to reach the same 150m landmark and that Instagram has been a feature in the 25 top free iPhone apps for quite some time now.

via LA Times, TechCrunch