Huawei has invented a battery that charges 10 times faster than most phones

Chinese phone maker Huawei might just have cracked a problem that has been plaguing mobile devices for years: battery charging.

Speaking at the 56th Battery Symposium in Japan (yes, that's a thing) the company showed off a new battery that could charge 10 times faster than the ones we're used to.

For example, a 600mAh battery was shown charging to 68% in two minutes - and 3000mAh battery was shown reading 48% in 5 minutes.

Fingers crossed

The way it worked was using heteroatoms and bonding them to the molecule of graphite in the anode - which then acts as a catalyst for the transmission of lithium through carbon bonds.

The upshot is that it means energy can be transferred faster without losing either energy density (and thus capacity of the battery) or hurting battery life.

In a press release, the company predicted that "this breakthrough in quick charging batteries will lead to a new revolution in electronic devices, especially with regard to mobile phones, electric vehicles, wearable devices, and mobile power supplies.

"Soon, we will all be able to charge our batteries to full power in the time it takes to grab a coffee!"

We'll believe it when we see it - but fingers crossed that Huawei is on to something.

Via ITProPortal