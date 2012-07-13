HTC quad-core 1080p smartphone leaked for Verizon

This device could put all other smartphones to shame

A new HTC smartphone has been revealed via GLBenchmark, a well-known site for device benchmarking.

The mystery device appears to be headed to Verizon to connect with the carrier's 4G LTE network.

More importantly, it packs a full-HD 1080p display and a new quad-core Snapdragon CPU capable of speeds that have never been achieved by the existing S4.

What is the DLX?

According to the GLBenchmark report, the new HTC phone could carry the code name "DLX."

Based on its model number HTC6435, though, it's likely to be a successor to the Verizon HTC Rezound model number HTC6425.

The Rezound was one of the first HTC smartphones with an HD display, so a follow-up with a full 1080p screen would be appropriate.

In fact, the HTC DLX (if that is its name) is equipped with a 1794x1080 display that - even if it includes space for on-screen buttons like other Android devices - could prove dazzling.

Besides the impressive screen resolution, the HTC DLX is powered by a quad core Snapdragon S4 MSM8960 chip with an Adreno 320 GPU, clocking in at 1.5 GHz, but this doesn't appear to be the standard S4 present in many other smartphones.

One source speculates that the new HTC Verizon phone could even be equipped with the new S4 MSM8960T chip due to the considerable power it displayed in Benchmark tests.

In the Egypt off-screen and pro off-screen tests, it scored well over 100 (121.1 and 110.5 FPS respectively), numbers that other phones can't come close to.

The new HTC DLX for Verizon and possible Rezound successor runs Android 4.0.4, according to the benchmark reports, and along with the gorgeous screen and impressive quad-core processor, those are all the known details.

Watch out for more updates on the mystery HTC Verizon phone as the companies prepare to reveal whatever it is.

Via The Droid Guy, Droid Life