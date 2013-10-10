HTC One Max specs supposedly leak, suggest a chip off the older processor

There's certainly going to be more to the still-unannounced HTC One Max than its normal-sized counterpart has to offer, but how much more remains a mystery.

The supposed full HTC One Max specs leaked today, giving us a possible answer courtesy of French-language tech blog NowhereElse.Fr.

HTC is said to be sticking an older 1.7Ghz Snapdragon 600 processor in its phablet instead of upgrading to a Snapdragon 800 chip, as was previously rumored.

But the rest of the phone sounds souped up from the alleged specs. HTC One Max is supposed to have a 5.9-inch Full HD display, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.3 and HiSense 5.5.

Wait, the weight?

The most interesting part of these leaked specs concerns the approximate weight of the new device.

Credit: nowhereelse.fr

HTC One Max is listed as weighing in at "130 grams (with battery TBD)," according to today's alleged spec sheet.

Sure, the final weight is "to be determined," but 130 grams is actually a reduction from the HTC One at 143 grams.

Maybe the blurry spec sheet is just not accounting for the missing fingerprint sensor that is rumored to be a part of the HTC One Max.

The specs for this phone certainly seem a little lighter than its rival Samsung Galaxy Note 3 phablet, which contains the elusive Snapdragon 800 processor.

We'll likely know where the HTC One Max weighs in by the rumored Oct. 18 launch event.