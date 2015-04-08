HTC has 'no plans' to bring its One M9 Plus to the US or Europe

There's a lot to like about the HTC One M9 Plus that was unveiled earlier today - it's got a better and bigger screen than the original HTC One M9, it has an integrated fingerprint reader, and it brings back the Duo Camera technology.

As we suspected though, it's not a phone that a lot of us are going to be able to get our hands on. The Taiwanese firm has confirmed that this is a handset primarily for the Chinese market, and that other nations should make do with the HTC One M9 instead.

"The One M9+ is not currently planned to be released in North America or Europe, where we believe our flagship HTC One M9 is the best choice for blazing fast performance, incredible sound, and network compatibility across the broadest range of operators," said HTC in an official statement to TechRadar.

Not automatic for the people

That mention of network compatibility suggests the manufacturer has worked hard to tailor the Plus version of its handset to the cell infrastructure in Asia, and adapting the internal components doesn't seem to be on the cards.

"HTC is excited to bring the HTC One M9+ to customers in China, where we have worked closely with mobile operators to create a phone with the right balance of screen size, processor performance, software, and radio network compatibility to meet consumers' needs," added the firm.

HTC did say that "ranging in other markets will be confirmed locally at a later date" but it sounds like the United States, United Kingdom and the rest of Europe are off the table. If you want a larger, QHD display on your HTC flagship, then you might have to wait until 2016.