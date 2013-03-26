HTC Desire P and Desire Q uncovered

Details of HTC's next mid-range and budget offerings have slipped out online, revealing two new handsets in the form of the Desire P and Desire Q.

Picked up by Taiwanese blog 4ndroid Taiwan, supposed press images have seen the light of day alongside side specs for both phones.

The HTC Desire P looks to be the mid-range offering, with the report claiming it will sport a 4.3-inch WVGA display, 1GHz dual-core processor, 8MP rear camera, Beats Audio technology and a microSD slot.

Going by the press shots the Desire P seems to channel the 4G-enabled HTC One SV, which was launched towards the back end of last year - with the P packing a better camera, but less punchy processor.

Alpha-Beats

The budget-focussed HTC Desire Q lends itself far more to the Desire X in terms of design with the distinctive camera surround found on the back of the handset.

In terms of stuff under the hood, the Desire Q is said to be equipped with a 4-inch display, Beats Audio technology and three colour options: black, white and red.

Release dates for the handsets are unclear, but apparently those lucky enough to be in China can expect them soon, with the Desire P apparently setting you back around $365 (£240/AU$350), while the Desire Q could slide in at $235 (around £155/AU$225).

We contacted HTC to see if we could glean some more details on the duo of devices, but we received the generic "HTC doesn't comment on rumour or speculation" in reply.

Via UnwiredView