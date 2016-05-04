HTC 10 beats Samsung Galaxy S7 in techradar's battery test

Battery life is one of the biggest concerns when buying a new phone, and the HTC 10 is a great choice for those who like to browse the web a lot.

We put the iPhone 6S, HTC 10, Huawei P9, LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Sony Xperia Z5 through two hours of web browsing, featuring some of our favorite sites, and compared the times.

The HTC 10 beat the rest of the competition by quite some distance being the only phone to finish with over half of its battery left in the tank.

To find out the rest of the results watch the full video below.

Be sure to catch our camera and speed tests of the same six flagship phones, where the iPhone 6S came out a little bit better.