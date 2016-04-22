Here's what an Android phone from a power tool maker looks like

Not content with making power tools and construction equipment, DeWalt is putting out its own smartphone.

Don't let the DeWahl MD501 fool you just because its a phone – the rugged construction of the device makes it more at home on a tool belt than in your pants pocket.

DeWalt claims that its phone is rugged enough withstand falls from two meters directly onto solid concrete as well as temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F) and as hot as 60°C (140°F).

The phone's IP68-grade body is also watertight and dust-resistant, meaning it can take a dunking in sand, mud and water for a sustained period of time.

As tough as the MD501's outside is, the insides aren't lacking either. The DeWalt phone runs Android 5.1 Lollipop, carries a 1.3GHz processor, hosts 2GB RAM and is capable of QI wireless charging.

The phone also has dual SIM card slots, which can manage both a work and personal account on the same device, run multiple contracts or simply use one card as a backup if roaming data is a regular concern.

DeWalt isn't the only construction supply company in the mobile phone game. Caterpillar's S60 smartphone is expected out next month, which also touts a thermal camera to help give you Predator-like vision.

Come to think of it, with a shell like that, maybe those folks that can't stop texting while walking should consider one of these.