Haptic feedback might be the iPhone 6's killer feature

Another day, another iPhone 6 leak, or in this case several. First up there are a handful of new images of the handset, this time supposedly showing the rear shell.

The obvious things to take away from them are that it's almost entirely metal as you'd expect and that it looks highly detailed, suggesting that this could be the real deal.

Two sets of images were shared with MacRumors. The first shows the iPhone 6 in a silver colour and comes from Feld & Volk, a Russian company which sells modified luxury versions of the iPhone.

The second set comes from an unnamed source and shows an almost identical shell, except this time it's in a dark grey, verging on black.

Space grey is the darkest colour you can get the iPhone 5S in and this certainly seems darker than that, so the iPhone 6 could be available in a new colour, though whether that would be as well as or instead of the space grey option is unclear.

Clear signal

The other thing to take away from these images is that the Apple logo is a cut-out. This could enable it to house an embedded NFC antenna or even to light up like on the MacBook Air, but it's more likely just to have an embedded non-metal logo which would give it an additional radio-transparent area to improve reception.

Otherwise the images largely fit with previous rumours, complete with rounded edges and longer buttons, though it's worth noting that the part shown here isn't quite a final one, as certain features, such as a camera hole, are missing, while some of the screw holes will likely be removed.

If that's not enough Apple rumours for one day, Chinese site Laoyaoba is reporting that the iPhone 6 has a 'secret weapon' in the form of improved haptic feedback technology which can emit a range of different vibrations depending on an application's scenario or which part of the screen you touch.