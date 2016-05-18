Google wants your help naming Android N

Google has no idea what to name Android N, and the company wants your help.

The next version of Android, code named Android N, has no name. Instead, Google wants users to submit suggestions. You can submit your idea for a name here.

There's even a hashtag, #NameAndroidN for all of your social sharing needs. Just don't call it Namey McNameface.

Android N will be available later this summer, but you can get your hands on a release candidate version today. You'll be able to opt into the release candidate online and run it on Nexus devices and the Pixel C Chromebook.

