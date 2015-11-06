Google Maps adds the perfect feature for holiday shopping

Google wants you to be prepared for this holiday season, with Maps and Search to now show you what time your local stores will close for your last minute shopping needs.

Specific holiday hours for businesses will be shown alongside normal store hours for the businesses that have store times available online.

"When you search for a business and a major holiday is within the next seven days, you'll see whether the business has a special holiday schedule," sad Jonathan Sidi, Maps' product manager, in a blog post.

"If you search for a business and the holiday hours aren't listed, you'll see a warning message alerting you that the actual hours may be different because of the holiday."

Businesses will include restaurants as well as stores, with Google to make it even easier to see what's available when you need it by letting you filter Maps results with that's "open now," similar to Yelp.

The new holiday specific feature will be available across mobile apps and desktop for Maps and Search both, so you'll be prepared for the upcoming festivities.