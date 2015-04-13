Google has entered the race for better battery life, but will it beat Apple to the punch?

Batteries is the by far the biggest problem for smartphones, tablets, wearables and a good boat load of other technology, so it's no wonder the big guns are working on improving capacity in the little cells.

We now officially know Google has entered the race for better batteries with confirmation that Dr Ramesh Bhardwaj from Apple joined Google in late 2012.

The battery expert joined the company to head up a project in the Google X research lab focusing on how to improve batteries on a range of Google devices.

A report in The Wall Street Journal has revealed the project is aiming to use other technologies such as solid-state thin-film batteries that transmit through a solid rather than a liquid.

Choose life

Google is also reportedly working on a way to advance current lithium-ion technology as well.

All of which is made more interesting by the fact that Apple is also getting more serious about battery life on the iPhone, employing a team dedicated to the subject.

A job listing revealed it was looking for a Battery Firmware Development Manager to join a team expected to be working on battery life technology through the Apple range of products.

Google and Apple aren't the only companies working hard on batteries. Other large companies such as AllCell Technologies LLC and Tesla are also hard at working on creating new technologies hoping to solve the problem before everyone else.

Here's to hoping the battery life battle gets solved sooner rather than later.