Google finally put Windows Phone on a Nexus - but not on purpose

Google is notorious for dropping hints about upcoming products, remember that guy with a milkshake on his watch during the Google I/O? But we really don't think this one was intentional.

If you scroll down to the bottom of this Google Smart Lock explainer page you'll see a section called "For Passwords".

Right there is an image showing Netflix running on a Nexus 6 with the iconic Windows Phone UI on top.

But it's quite clearly a mistake – someone at Google has plastered an image of the Windows Phone Netflix app onto its flagship phone without really thinking.

We wonder how long it'll take Google to notice the mistake. As of 12:20 this afternoon it's still there – any bets?