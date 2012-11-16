Galaxy S4 with Full HD Super AMOLED display to show up at CES?

Will Samsung roll the dice on the S4 in January?

Samsung might be pulling out all the stops at CES 2013, at least according to a rumor coming out of Korea.

The firm might unveil a phone loaded with a 4.99-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display at the Vegas show, one that rivals devices coming out of HTC, LG, Sharp and Sony.

According to a Samsung official speaking to a Korean newspaper, the company will pull out a handset featuring the ultra-thin AMOLED material and a screen with a 441 pixel per inch density.

Such blockbuster screen specs are likely to only show up on a blockbuster handset, pointing to the possibility that the main attraction Samsung offers the CES crowd is the Galaxy S4.

S4 time

According to the paper's source, Samsung is using its current mass production method mixed with advanced LITI technology to bring the phone to life.

It should feature a resolution of 1920 X 1080 and if kinks in mass production scaling can get ironed out, the S4 should arrive during the second quarter of 2013.

The source also reportedly said that the head of Samsung Electronics demanded the SIV feature a Full HD AMOLED display and not (yawn) LCD, giving it a unique selling point over new arrivals like the Droid DNA, the rumored Sony Yuga and Odin and Sharp's Aquos SH903W.

TechRadar will be in the lion's den that is the CES show floor come January, so stay tuned for word on what Samsung brings forth.

