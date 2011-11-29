Galaxy Nexus to get Flash Player update in December

Adobe has announced that Flash Player 11.1 will hit the Galaxy Nexus before the year is out.

A blog post on the company's Adobe AIR and Flash Player team blog announced that the "minor" update will make its way to the handset in December.

"To be clear, the Galaxy Nexus does not initially support Adobe Flash Player 11.1 and AIR 3.1," wrote Greg DeMichillie, senior director of product management for interactive development at Adobe.

"We will provide a minor update to the runtimes to support the Galaxy Nexus in December."

News Flash

There was some net-fuelled uproar last week when it emerged that Google's flagship Ice Cream Sandwich device did not come with the player built in.

The reason for the hold up, says DeMichillie, is Adobe's partners' "varied schedules that are different from our own".

But that shouldn't be too much of a problem for the company now that it has ditched mobile Flash Player support; Adobe recently revealed that the Ice Cream Sandwich update will be the last version of Flash Player for mobile browsing.

With the Samsung Galaxy Nexus the only Ice Cream Sandwich handset we're likely to see before Christmas, you might want to pop it on your letter to the big fat guy - our Galaxy Nexus hands on video should help you decide:

From Adobe via Softpedia