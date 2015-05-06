Fresh rumours suggest next Moto X will put the LG G4 to shame

A new leak hints that the next generation of the Moto X will be one powerful beast.

According to the leak the third generation Moto X will come with a 5.2-inch screen with a 1440 x 2560 resolution, as well as a Snapdragon 808 processor and a whopping 4GB of RAM.

The camera is said to be 16 megapixels and there will be a choice of 32GB and 64GB storage.

One after 808

If this rumour is true then the Moto X looks set to have the same Snapdragon 808 processor as the LG G4, rather than the more powerful Snapdragon 810. LG has told us that the 808 isn't a step down from the 810, nor was the choice based on rumoured overheating issues – and perhaps Motorola feels the same.

According to the rumours the next Moto X will be shown off in September, and if this leak is indeed correct then it's worth looking forward to.

Via TalkAndroid