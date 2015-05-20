Facebook Messenger rolls out video calling, strikes fear into Skype

Facebook has planted its tanks firmly on Skype's lawn with an update to its Messenger app that allows users to make and receive video calls.

The update is being rolled out to all users on every platform – so it doesn't matter what phone you have, so long as you can install the Facebook Messenger app.

Make sure the app is up to date and you should see a button allowing you to make a video call to your contacts. You'll have to make sure that the person you're calling also has the most up to date version of the app installed.

Facebook's bid to be the most used app on your smartphone has just got stronger, but will you be ditching Skype or Facetime in favour of Facebook Messenger?