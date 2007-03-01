Northern Lights streaming live to your phone

We all know Japanese mobile phone users have it made, but the latest service available on handsets there is literally out of this world.

For ¥315 (£1.35) a month, subscribers to the au network can sign up to Live!Aurora , a service that relays live video from Alaska of the Northern Lights to their handsets.

Magnetic attraction

The Aurora Borealis show in the Earth's magnetosphere is generally visible during March and April and Japanese remote viewers should be able to view the phenomenon during the afternoon, local time.

Throw in the ability to save snapshots and clips of particularly beautiful displays and you've got a video service that knocks spots off YouTube's congregation of educationally challenged posters.