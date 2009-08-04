Check out the 12MP phone with 3x optical zoom

A new phone with a 12MP sensor and 3x optical zoom has emerged from Altek to rival efforts forthcoming from Sony Ericsson, LG and

Samsung

.

And on the basis of specs, it beats them hands down, with a digital zoom on board (something not seen since Samsung attempted it on the G800 all those years ago).

The Altek T8680 is clearly taking photography seriously, by packing a separate processor inside for snapping on top of one for general phone-related actions.

There's a xenon flash, 800-3200 ISO settings and touch focus with smile and blink detection.

The downside

The three-inch touchscreen is only WQVGA, so a little low resolution by other high end cameraphone standards, and there's no 3G on board either.

It's also fairly chunky at 113.5 x 52 x 16.6mm, although 135g isn't top heavy when you see what tech this handset is packing.

If you're looking for a camera that secretly can make phone calls, we suggest you head to China, which is the only confirmed territory for the handset. It'll cost you 3000 yuan (£260) when released later this month, and we can only hope it will land in the UK (but let's be honest, it probably won't).

Via GSM Arena