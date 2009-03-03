Bill Gates bans iPods in the home

Bill Gates might appear to be all benevolent these days since he left Microsoft to commit fully to the Melinda and Bill Gates foundation, but it doesn't stop him banning Apple's mobile goods in his home.

His children will therefore be forced into use Zunes to listen to their music, while all their friends get to play with the latest touchscreen beauties from the rival fruit house.

Speaking to Vogue, his wife Melinda let slip that while they want to allow their children to live as normal a life as possible, they still don't get anything beginning with a lower case 'i'.

Forbidden fruit

"There are very few things that are on the banned list in our household," Gates told Vogue. "But iPods and iPhones are two things we don't get for our kids."

It makes sense of course, as you can imagine the PR frenzy should the Gates family be seen walking around with white headphones and sliding their fingers over a fancy touchscreen... or even worse, using a click wheel.

But while Apple's goodies are forbidden, it hasn't stop Melinda from thinking of straying from the Microsoft camp once in a while: "Every now and then I look at my friends and say, 'Ooh, I wouldn't mind having that iPhone.'"

Well Melinda, you can get a 16GB one free on contract. You'll have to pay over £70 month for the privilege, but we doubt that will be a problem for you.

Gates' charity

Bill Gates indicated that he would be spending significant more amounts of time working on his charity - which is doing huge amount of work in combating third-world disease and extreme poverty - when he stepped away from a controlling role in Microsoft last year.

The man behind the Windows operating system is one of the richest men in the world, and founded his Foundation back in 1994 with an initial stock gift of just under $100 million.

From Vogue via The Register