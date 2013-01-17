Asus eyes up Windows Phone 8 and a potential Windows Padfone

LG isn't the only manufacturer eyeing up the Windows Phone 8 platform, with reports suggesting Asus is also checking out the latest mobile OS.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Taiwanese firm is discussing a possible Windows Phone 8 licensing deal with Microsoft.

The news hasn't come from some dodgy source but from Asus VP Benson Lin, bringing credibility to musings that the firm is indeed considering the platform.

Pad-Win-fone

Lin also suggested that Asus was thinking about bringing its Padfone design to the Windows platform.

"With our Padfone concept, the phone plus tablet, I think it makes sense for Windows 8," he said.

There's no guarantee that such a device will ever make it out of the firm's labs and the current Windows set up doesn't allow for a crossover device capable of switching between Windows Phone 8 on a smartphone and Windows 8 / RT on a tablet.

We're not sure when Asus is planning on launching any possible Windows Phone 8 handsets or even if it it will be able to strike a deal with Microsoft, but we expect the Redmond company is champing at the bit when any firm comes a knocking for its mobile OS.

From WSJ via Engadget