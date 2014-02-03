Apple wants to know how you're feeling as it eyes mood-sensing iPhone tech

Apple's got a plan to get personal. One of Cupertino's latest patents suggests it's looking to deliver content based on users' moods.

The patent, titled, "Inferring user mood based on user and group characteristic data", outlines a mood scanner that will determine your emotion and respond accordingly.

The aim is to deliver content "that is selected, at least in part, based on the inferred mood," with the patent specifically referencing advertising in several places.

Can I borrow a feeling?

The system would track what you're doing on your phone, looking at "recently consumed content" in order to target adverts that you're more likely to tap on.

In between NSA surveillance scares and fears of potential data intrusion from the Internet of Things, Apple's latest idea probably isn't best timed.

However, the patent was filed on January 23 so don't expect to see anything come to fruition any time soon. But Apple clearly has its eye on the next stage of personalising data and technology.

Via The Register