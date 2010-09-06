Android 2.1 for Dell Streak update arrives

Dell Streak - now moving on up to Android 2.1

Dell Streak owners in the UK have finally got the official upgrade to Android 2.1 from O2 - with the final Eclair update now available for the phone/tablet hybrid.

Froyo brings a host of major upgrades for the Android operating system, and will no doubt be the cause of much pleasure for Dell Streak owners everywhere.

The new features include 720p video recording, improvements to the keyboard and live wallpapers.

Official seal of approval

The release was leaked by Dell back in August, but O2 has now pushed out the release for all, with an official seal of approval.

The Dell Streak has been something of a headline grabber for both its maker and O2 since its arrival on these shores well ahead of the US market.

The 5-inch multi touch screen tablet, with phone functionality, appears to looking at the niche between bigger tablets like the Apple iPad and the smartphone.

And an updated OS will go a long way to keeping up the pressure, although Streak owners may well have preferred a move to the Froyo 2.2 Android instead.