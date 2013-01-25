Acer Liquid E1 gushes into view, brings Jelly Bean with it

Acer has announced a new midrange Android smartphone called the Liquid E1. And despite not being at the top end, it comes with Android Jelly Bean.

The Liquid E1 has a 4.5-inch screen with a 960 x 540-pixel resolution, which is nowhere near as sharp as the Galaxy S3 or iPhone 5. Inside is a dual-core 1GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of storage.

On the imaging side, there's a 5-megapixel camera and a 0.3-megapixel front-facer. So while the specs are solid, it's very much a midrange affair.

A rival to the Nexus 4?

Which makes Android Jelly Bean all the more welcome. The latest version of Google's operating system is only on 10 per cent of all Android handsets so far, so the more it can reach the better.

With these specs, we'd expect the E1 to be quite affordable, but Acer hasn't revealed a price yet. No doubt we'll see more of it at Mobile World Congress at the end of next month.

Seeing as the Google Nexus 4 is still out of stock on Google Play, this could be a decent rival for anyone looking for Jelly Bean on a budget. The Nexus 4 is available from networks, but costs much more than buying direct from Google.

