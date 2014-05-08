A Japanese carrier just announced the HTC J Butterfly 2

The J Butterfly lived up to its name, at least in colors

New smartphones often get leaked before they're officially announced, but usually not by the carriers that are going to support them.

This one's an exception, then: Japanese carrier KDDI may have just tipped the world off to the HTC J Butterfy 2 (which might wind up as the HTC Deluxe 2 if it goes international).

KDDI mentioned the new HTC handset on a slide as the carrier unveiled its summer 2015 lineup.

That means the J Butterfly 2 could hit Japan in the next few months - as long as HTC actually announces it first.

The original HTC J Butterfly was announced in 2012, but it went global under the name HTC Deluxe.

The sequel was rumored once before, in early April, when it appeared in AnTuTu's benchmarking database with a full list of specs.

Those included Android 4.4.2: KitKat, a Snapdragon 801 chip, Adreno 330 graphics, a 1080p display, a 13- and 5-megapixel camera, 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage.

In other words the HTC J Butterfly 2 might wind up more or less on par with the current flagship, the HTC One (M8) (besides the lack of ultrapixels).

It will be interesting to see how HTC might differentiate the two if it does decide to take the J Butterfly 2 international.

Via G For Games