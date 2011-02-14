LG Optimus Me - affordable smartphone coming to Orange

LG unveils the Optimus Me - an affordable new PAYG smartphone available on Orange in the UK

LG has announced a new affordable smartphone called the LG Optimus Me at Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona this week.

Orange is offering Brits the latest budget Android mobile, with the LG Optimus Me set to run Android Froyo, and be made available in the UK in the next few weeks.

Affordable PAYG smartphone

The LG Optimus Me has a 2.8-inch capacitive touchscreen featuring a (mere) 320 x 480 pixels, with a bog-standard 3MP camera and 2GB of internal memory.

With a 600MHz processor the new LG Optimus Me (formerly known as the 'LG Pecan') is hardly representative of bleeding edge smartphone tech, but it is being marketed as an affordable PAYG smartphone option by Orange.

Budget smartphones seem to be all the rage from Mobile World Congress this year, with the latest rumours also suggesting that Apple may well be looking to get in on the action later this year with a so-called 'iPhone nano'.

For now though, the official word is that the LG Optimus Me UK release date is February.

Via Orange PAYG