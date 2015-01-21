Google might launch its own mobile phone service, too

Google won't have to erect any of these

Google could be planning to launch its own wireless service, code named "Nova," according to one report.

The service would be similar to what's offered by companies like Straight Talk, i.e. a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks on the existing networks of larger carriers, reports The Information.

So while Google may sell Nova wireless directly to customers, the service will be powered by the infrastructure of companies like T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon, the site says.

Google could offer lower prices than those carriers, and offer other perks that more established carriers don't. It sounds like the same type of venture as Google Fiber, but without the need for Google to slowly construct its own network across the US.

On the other hand, it leaves Google somewhat at the whims of the competitors whose networks it's utilizing.

Google's Nova service has reportedly already been tested by employees and is "likely" to launch this year, the report says.

The Nexus 5 was a thing of beauty

Via Engadget