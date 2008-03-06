Jobs: Flash not good enough for iPhone

Apple supremo Steve Jobs has gone on record to announce that he feels Adobe Flash is not good enough for the iPhone.

iPhone users have been unable to view many of the internet’s video material, as well as many website sections that rely on Macromedia’s player.

Currently, iPhone users can watch specially re-encoded YouTube videos, but Jobs has now explained just why Flash is not, and will not be, part of the iPhone’s software in its current state.

Missing product

A Dow Jones report suggests Jobs has openly stated that Macromedia’s mobile version of Flash is not up to the task, adding: “There's this missing product in the middle".

What this really means is that iPhone users will have to wait to access the web in a similar way to the average laptop user, with some pages not rendering as you would expect and video choice limited.