Phillies vs Yankees live stream: how to watch the MLB series from anywhere today

The 2020 MLB season continues this week as the New York Yankees welcome Philadelphia for the first two games of a four-game interleague series - one that was originally postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. Don't miss a single pitch - here's how to watch MLB online and get a Yankees vs Phillies live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Phillies vs Yankees: dates and times Game 1 - Monday, July 27 at 7.05pm ET / 4.05pm PT

Game 2 - Tuesday, July 28 at 6.05pm ET / 3.05pm PT

Game 3 - Wednesday, July 29 at 7.05pm ET / 4.05pm PT

Game 4 - Thursday, July 30 at 7.05pm ET / 4.05pm PT

The Yankees enter the series with an impressive 7-1 record, having put last year's World Series champs the Nationals and bitter AL East rivals the Boston Red Sox to the sword. Now, the Pinstripes welcome the Phillies to Yankee Stadium before heading to Citizens Bank Park later in the week, with new Yanks ace Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.94 ERA) set to make his third start of the season in Tuesday's game.

Meanwhile the Phillies began their season with a 2-5 loss against the Marlins at home. The team turned things around in the second game with a 7-1 win before losing the third game and the series on Sunday. Those results are ultimately a secondary concern now, though, after You Know What reared its ugly head and threw the entire 2020 MLB into disarray.

Whether you’re a Yankees fan in New York, a Phillies fan in Philadelphia or just want to catch all the action this week, we’ll show you how to watch the Phillies vs Yankees and get a high-quality MLB live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Phillies vs Yankees from outside your country

If you're in the US tonight, then getting a Yankees vs Phillies live stream is only easy if you're based in either the New York or Philadelphia area - and have cable TV. If this is the case, you'll find coverage of the game on local TV, complete with the option to stream online via the channel's website.

Anyone without cable might run into more difficulty, however, as the most useful overall baseball streaming service - MLB.TV - is designed for out-of-market viewing, meaning coverage is blacked out for anyone who lives in the same area as their team.

Fortunately, a solution exists in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you re-route your device's IP address to a location of your choice, thereby giving you the ability to circumvent these outdated blackout restrictions.

A Virtual Private Network also comes in handy when you're out of the US and geo-blocking stops you from watching the same services and content you normally would at home - even when you pay for them. This makes a VPN an essential bit of equipment for your digital bat bag - but which one should you swing for?

Phillies vs Yankees live stream: how to watch the MLB series online in the US

Only one game has of this week’s Phillies vs Yankees series has been selected for national television - with FS1 showing Tuesday night's action - so you’ll need to turn to your local sports broadcaster for in-market viewing if you want to watch these games. In New York, this means the YES Network , which is available to watch online by logging in with credentials from your cable provider to the Fox Sports Go app In Philadelphia, these games will be broadcast on the local NBC Sports affiliate ( NBCSP ) and online streaming is also possible for cable subscribers - just log-in with your details and you can get a Phillies vs Yankees live stream at no extra cost. If you don't have cable, then you'll want to look seriously at using an over-the-top streaming service to watch baseball. One of the most popular and widely available ones, AT&T TV Now (from $55 a month, free trial offered), carries the YES Network and is perfect for New Yorkers. In Philly, NBCSP is offerd by both fuboTV and YouTube TV. Fubo is the cheaper of the two, priced at $59.99 a month - but only marginally, with YouTube TV clocking in at $64.99. Generally, YouTube TV is the better option for MLB fans, as it offers all four cable channels showing nationally televised games this season: ESPN, Fox Sports, TBS and MLB Network. The out-of-market option is the excellent MLB.TV , which will let you watch every game of the MLB season online for a one-off payment of $59.99 (or $49.99 for a single team). But there's a huge catch in that all of its streaming is subject to local blackouts, so fans in New York and Philadelphia won't be able to watch this week's games - unless they use a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch the Phillies vs Yankees: live stream MLB in the UK

BT Sport has the TV rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021 and you'll find all the channels you need available through one BT’s many TV bundles, or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. However, the network isn't showing any of this week's Phillies vs Yankees series, so UK fans of the teams or just baseball in general will need to turn to MLB.TV to watch. The official MLB streaming service is also available in the UK, where it costs approximately £50 for the full works and blackout rules obviously don't apply. It'll be an 11pm/12am start Monday through Thursday for those in the UK.

