Peaky Blinders season 6: release date, cast, story and everything we know

Peaky Blinders season 5 really put a spanner in the works when it comes to the self-contained nature of the popular series. Historically, the season-to-season adventures of Tommy Shelby and co. have been largely independent of one another, but the cliff-hanger ending to the latest entry has left fans eager to see the return of a show which was only expected to last five seasons.

After a slew of Covid-related delays, though, the early 2021 release date for Peaky Blinders season 6 was pushed back, and it's unlikely we'll see the Birmingham-based Shelby gang back on our screens any time soon.

That said, with a supposedly "f**king strong" script in the works, we're not short of anticipation for learning how the series will follow Tommy's bout of violent psychosis, or Oswald Mosely's narrow escape.

But, if you haven't got that far yet, you've got plenty of time to catch up with the show on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix internationally.

Below, we round up everything we know so far about Peaky Blinders season 6 – from its expected release date to new cast members. Naturally, proceed with caution if you want to avoid spoilers for seasons 1 to 5.

As with most shows whose new series were expected to arrive between 2020 and 2021, the global pandemic hindered filming of Peaky Blinders season 6, with director Anthony Byrne telling Digital Spy that the original plan was to have filming begin in March 2020 and end in July after a 78-day shoot.

An announcement on Peaky Blinders Season 6. pic.twitter.com/g1vEnpi8bUMarch 16, 2020 See more

Naturally, that didn't happen, but relaxed restrictions on television and film production at the beginning of 2021 meant filming did eventually begin in January.

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” Byrne said earlier in the year. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it."

Still, if the plan to shoot the entirety of Peaky Blinders season 6 in less than three months endured – which would mean filming has wrapped by now – that doesn't mean we can expect its imminent arrival.

That's because new seasons of the show require "another six months of editing," according to its director, so we're not certain season 6 will land any time before the end of the year – with early 2022 looking a more likely date.

The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming. Find out more: https://t.co/LLPzSrbhHt Photo taken by director Anthony Byrne during filming of series 5. pic.twitter.com/1gOToza7fMJanuary 18, 2021 See more

Peaky Blinders season 6 plot and cast

So, what do we know of Peaky Blinders in terms of its story?

Well, expect to see some familiar faces tying up the loose ends left by Tommy's failed assassination of Sir Oswald Mosely. Speaking of the slimy Blackshirts founder, we know from a BBC Sounds podcast that Sam Claflin will be returning for the role, and that the first episode of season 6 is called 'Black Day'.

"What can you tell me about Series 6?"@samclaflin and director Anthony Byrne join @Laurence_Moza for Obsessed With #PeakyBlinders, on BBC Sounds 🎧👉 https://t.co/eNACmYkRCk pic.twitter.com/8KIBswy3cWSeptember 24, 2019 See more

Naturally, we also expect to see Cillian Murphy return as Tommy, along with the other usual Shelby suspects. Granted, season 5 ended with the show's main character looking rather distressed in a field with a gun to his head, but our money's on him living to fight another day.

Those psychological troubles also triggered the ethereal apparitions of his dead wife, Grace Shelby, so we'll likely see Annabelle Wallis again, too. Less clear is whether Tom Hardy will reappear as Alfie Solomons, following his miraculous season 5 return after being shot in the head the season before that.

We do know Charlie Murphy, who played unionist leader Jessie Eden, won’t be returning in season 6. “Yeah. I’m done now,” she told Digital Spy in March. “But it was a lot of fun."

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

But what of Michael's mysterious partner, Gina, played by The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy? Were the scheming couple behind the assassination's failure? Michael's bid to take charge of Shelby Company Ltd certainly raises our suspicions. Regardless, we do know we'll be meeting more of Gina's family in season 6 – director Anthony Byrne told GQ in August 2019 that, "Gina, and whoever her family are, will make themselves known."

It's looking like the murky machinations of the interwar elite will become clearer in the next season, then, but when it comes to Gina, specifically, "there's a lot to be revealed about her next series. She's a player, she's a manipulator. She's part of a wider plan," Byrne said.

He also confirmed, on the BBC’s Obsessed With… Peaky Blinders podcast, that Stephen Graham will make an appearance in season 6 – though not as Al Capone, who he played in the comparable Boardwalk Empire series. The Chicago mob boss was referenced at the end of Peaky Blinders' fifth season, so it makes sense that fans had drawn the conclusion.

In a particularly exciting rumor, Julia Roberts has also been tipped to join the show's cast – though it's unclear who she'd play. “I don’t know where that got out," Byrne told the BBC (via Esquire), "but, yeah, fingers crossed on that.”

When it comes to Billy (Emmett J. Scanlan), who may or may not have been the person who betrayed Tommy and the gang at the end of season 5, Scanlan told Digital Spy that he hopes, if Billy was the rat, that he stands up to the Blinders in future. He also mentioned that the season 6 scripts are "so f**king strong. It won't disappoint, I promise you. Steven [Knight] is a master."

(Image credit: Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC)

After the sad passing of actress Helen McCrory, we also don't expect Aunt Polly to re-appear in season 6. During a BFI Q&A prior to her death, showrunner Steven Knight was asked if Aunt Polly would survive until the very end of the show, to which he simply replied: "Yes."

McCrory had also previously expressed her desire to return for the final series, eager to "see it through to the end". It's unclear how the show will address this loss.

As for its setting, we know World War II will start to loom over the story in Peaky Blinders season 6. "Because of the nature of the decade, the 1930s, we know what happened at the end – that war began. There are rumblings and rumors of war and that is overshadowing the whole thing. It makes the stakes higher," Knight told the Press Association in 2020.

That timeframe would fit with the show's signature time jumps from season to season, with its debut outing set back in 1919 amid the lawless neighborhoods of post-war Birmingham.

How far it's come, eh?

What comes after Peaky Blinders season 6?

Five seasons in, and Peaky Blinders remains essential viewing. It's a rare thing for a UK-made show to develop the credibility of a bigger-budget US drama, and it's no wonder more and more big names are showing up in every season.

In the UK, viewing figures for new episodes have tripled since the show began – so don't be surprised if Peaky Blinders season 6 isn't the last we'll see of the Shelbys.

We do know this upcoming season will be the finale for the show in its original form, but Knight has confirmed that "while the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Could that mean a feature-length Peaky Blinders adventure in the near future? We hope so.