Packers vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL's NFC Conference Championship 2020 from anywhere

Green Bay or San Francisco - two of the biggest names in the NFL, but only one can head to the Super Bowl.The NFC Conference Championship is on the line today at Levi’s Stadium and we’re here to make sure you catch every play and touchdown with a Packers vs 49ers live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers - when and where? The Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship at the 65,000+ Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kick-off time is set for 3.40pm local time, so that’s 6.40pm ET, 11.40pm GMT or 10.40am AEDT on Monday if you're Down Under.

Green Bay ended the regular season at the top of the NFC North with a record of 13-3 and last weekend the Packers defeated the Seahawks 23-28 in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs. During the game, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones both scored two touchdowns. Can the Packers defeat the 49ers to secure a spot in Super Bowl 2020?

San Francisco also finished the regular season in the top spot at the NFC West with a record of 13-3. During the Divisional Round last weekend, the 49ers destroyed the Vikings 10-27 thanks in part to two field goals from place kicker Robbie Gould and two touchdowns from running back Tevin Coleman. Will quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lead the 49ers to victory against the Packers?

Whether you’re a Packers fan in Green Bay, a 49ers fan in San Francisco or just want to tune in to see which of these NFC teams will head to Super Bowl 2020 in Miami - we’ll show you how to get a Packers vs 49ers live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Packers vs 49ers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Packers vs 49ers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Packers vs 49ers in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox. The network will show today’s Packers vs 49ers game at 6.40pm ET / 3.40pm PT but you can also stream it on your mobile devices using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream 49ers vs Packers in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £40.99 with the Playoff Pass. NFL fans in the UK will be able to watch today’s 49ers vs Packers game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the game on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event at 11pm. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFC Conference Championship live stream in Canada for free

Canadian viewers will be able to watch today’s Packers vs 49ers game on CTV and the network will show the game at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. However, if you’d rather stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Packers vs 49ers.

Live stream Packers vs 49ers in Australia for free